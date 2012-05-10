Desperate Housewives may be coming to an end and Cougar Town moving to TBS, but TV fans need not worry: ABC announced plans to renew a handful of their fan favorite shows on Thursday.

Modern Family -- the ensemble comedy featuring Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet and others -- will return for a fourth season, while McDreamy's doc drama Grey's Anatomy will hit the airwaves for its ninth.

After impressive freshman seasons, Revenge, Suburgatory and Once Upon a Time also got new episode orders, as did veteran scripted series Castle and The Middle.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: ABC Renews Modern Family, Revenge, Grey's Anatomy and Suburgatory