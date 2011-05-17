ABC unveiled its new fall lineup on Tuesday that includes a new version of the iconic 1970s series "Charlie's Angels" and brings Tim Allen back to sitcom TV in "Last Man Standing."

The updated "Charlie's Angels" is set in Miami and stars "General Hospital"'s Annie Ilonzeh, Minka Kelly of "Friday Night Lights" and Rachael Taylor from "Grey's Anatomy." The network promises loads of action in the new show as the three sexy detectives solve crimes for their elusive boss. "Charlie's Angels" will air on ABC Thursday nights ahead of its proven performers "Grey's Anatomy" and "Private Practice."

The network is also adding several comedies, including Allen's "Last Man Standing," in which the former "Home Improvement" star is the lone male in the household with his wife and three daughters. In the sitcom -- which will air Tuesday nights -- Allen's character will embark on a mission to get men back to their rightful place.

ABC is going retro with one of its most anticipated new dramas, "Pan Am," a series set in the 1960s that will highlight the "passion, jealousy and espionage" that shape the lives of pilots and flight attendants working for glamorous Pan Am World Airways in the golden age of travel. The show will air at 10 p.m. Sunday following ABC's returning soap drama "Desperate Housewives."

In all, ABC is introducing 13 new series, eight of which will debut in the fall. Gone from the schedule after being axed are "Brothers & Sisters," "V" and "Better With You."

