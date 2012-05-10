NEW YORK (AP) -- ABC is turning Nik Wallenda's attempted tightrope walk over Niagara Falls into a prime-time television event next month.

The network said Friday it will devote its entire prime-time schedule to a three-hour special on June 15 with the daredevil's attempt. Part of the show will be an examination of the greatest stunts of all time.

Wallenda is a member of the famous daredevil family. His great-grandfather, Karl, fell to his death in a tightrope walk in Puerto Rico at age 78.

Daredevils routinely used to make tightrope walks over the Niagara River gorge, downstream of the falls, until the practice was banned. Nik Wallenda's stunt will be the first attempted walk over the falls themselves.