NEW YORK (AP) -- ABC's prime time schedule for the fall:

Monday

8 p.m. — "Dancing With the Stars"

10 p.m. — "Castle"

Tuesday

8 p.m. — "Dancing With the Stars Results"

9 p.m. — "Happy Endings"

9:30 p.m. — "Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23"

10 p.m. — "Private Practice"

Wednesday

8 p.m. — "The Middle"

8:30 p.m. — "Suburgatory"

9 p.m. — "Modern Family"

9:30 p.m. — "The Neighbors"

10 p.m. — "Nashville"

Thursday

8 p.m. — "Last Resort"

9 p.m. — "Grey's Anatomy"

10 p.m. — "Scandal"

Friday

8 p.m. — "Shark Tank"

9 p.m. — "Primetime: What Would You Do"

10 p.m. — "20/20"

Saturday

8 p.m. — "Saturday Night College Football"

Sunday

7 p.m. — "America's Funniest Home Videos"

8 p.m. — "Once Upon a Time"

9 p.m. — "Revenge"

10 p.m. — "666 Park Avenue"