ABC's fall schedule for new season
NEW YORK (AP) -- ABC's prime time schedule for the fall:
Monday
8 p.m. — "Dancing With the Stars"
10 p.m. — "Castle"
Tuesday
8 p.m. — "Dancing With the Stars Results"
9 p.m. — "Happy Endings"
9:30 p.m. — "Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23"
10 p.m. — "Private Practice"
Wednesday
8 p.m. — "The Middle"
8:30 p.m. — "Suburgatory"
9 p.m. — "Modern Family"
9:30 p.m. — "The Neighbors"
10 p.m. — "Nashville"
Thursday
8 p.m. — "Last Resort"
9 p.m. — "Grey's Anatomy"
10 p.m. — "Scandal"
Friday
8 p.m. — "Shark Tank"
9 p.m. — "Primetime: What Would You Do"
10 p.m. — "20/20"
Saturday
8 p.m. — "Saturday Night College Football"
Sunday
7 p.m. — "America's Funniest Home Videos"
8 p.m. — "Once Upon a Time"
9 p.m. — "Revenge"
10 p.m. — "666 Park Avenue"