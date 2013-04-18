NEW YORK (AP) — Robin Roberts is resting at home and off "Good Morning America" this week after another hospital stay as part of her recuperation from a rare blood disease.

The ABC News morning show host said she felt ill last week while on vacation and was told to return to New York and go to the hospital to fight off an infection. She's home now, and posted on Facebook on Thursday that she's feeling much better.

Roberts underwent a bone marrow transplant last September to treat MDS, a blood and bone marrow disease. She was off work for five months before returning in February on a part-time basis to the top-rated network morning show.

She said she planned to be back on "Good Morning America" next week.