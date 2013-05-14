ABC's prime-time schedule for the fall:

Monday

8 p.m. — "Dancing With the Stars"

10 p.m. — "Castle"

Tuesday

8 p.m. — "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

9 p.m. — "The Goldbergs"

9:30 p.m. — "Trophy Wife"

10 p.m. — "Lucky 7"

Wednesday

8 p.m. — "The Middle"

8:30 p.m. — "Back in the Game"

9 p.m. — "Modern Family"

9:30 p.m. — "Super Fun Night"

10 p.m. — "Nashville"

Thursday

8 p.m. — "Once Upon a Time in Wonderland"

9 p.m. — "Grey's Anatomy"

10 p.m. — "Scandal"

Friday

8 p.m. — "Last Man Standing"

8:30 p.m. — "The Neighbors"

9 p.m. — "Shark Tank"

10 p.m. — "20/20"

Saturday

8 p.m. — "Saturday Night College Football"

Sunday

7 p.m. — "America's Funniest Home Videos"

8 p.m. — "Once Upon a Time"

9 p.m. — "Revenge"

10 p.m. — "Betrayal"