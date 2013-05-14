ABC's schedule for fall season
ABC's prime-time schedule for the fall:
Monday
8 p.m. — "Dancing With the Stars"
10 p.m. — "Castle"
Tuesday
8 p.m. — "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."
9 p.m. — "The Goldbergs"
9:30 p.m. — "Trophy Wife"
10 p.m. — "Lucky 7"
Wednesday
8 p.m. — "The Middle"
8:30 p.m. — "Back in the Game"
9 p.m. — "Modern Family"
9:30 p.m. — "Super Fun Night"
10 p.m. — "Nashville"
Thursday
8 p.m. — "Once Upon a Time in Wonderland"
9 p.m. — "Grey's Anatomy"
10 p.m. — "Scandal"
Friday
8 p.m. — "Last Man Standing"
8:30 p.m. — "The Neighbors"
9 p.m. — "Shark Tank"
10 p.m. — "20/20"
Saturday
8 p.m. — "Saturday Night College Football"
Sunday
7 p.m. — "America's Funniest Home Videos"
8 p.m. — "Once Upon a Time"
9 p.m. — "Revenge"
10 p.m. — "Betrayal"
