NEW YORK (AP) -- A routine story may have saved ABC "Nightline" anchor Bill Weir's life.

Weir chose to illustrate a story about advances in medical care by taking a round of screening tests on his own health. As a fit 44-year-old he wasn't worried about anything.

But Weir learned he has heart disease so serious it could have killed him in the next few years if he took no steps to improve his health. He learned of his diagnosis on camera in a story aired Tuesday night.

Now the Wisconsin native grills salmon instead of bratwurst.

Dr. David Agus put Weir through the tests and calls him a hero. He says he hopes Weir's story spurs other people to talk with their doctors. He says he already has received thousands of emails from people who saw the story.