GTL ... but no A and F!

Abercrombie and Fitch has a bad, bad Situation on its hands.

PHOTOS: Wildest Jersey Shore moments ever!

The clothing company (famous for its ads of nearly naked hunks) is worried that "Jersey Shore" star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has been wearing its wares out and about. So worried, in fact, that they're willing to pay Sorrentino, 29 -- and his "Jersey Shore" castmates -- a "substantial" amount of cash to cease and desist rocking A and F gear in public.

"We are deeply concerned that Mr. Sorrentino's association with our brand could cause significant damage to our image," the company said in a press release Tuesday (via CNN).

PHOTOS: See The Situation's embarassing yearbook pic!

"We understand that the show is for entertainment purposes, but believe this association is contrary to the aspirational nature of our brand, and may be distressing to many of our fans," the statement continued.

"We have therefore offered a substantial payment to Michael 'The Situation' Sorrentino and the producers of MTV's 'The Jersey Shore' to have the character wear an alternate brand. We have also extended this offer to other members of the cast, and are urgently waiting a response."

PHOTOS: Meet the Jersey Shore crew's parents

No word yet on The Situation's response -- or how "substantial" the company's offer is.