NEW ALBANY, Ohio (AP) -- A clothing company is offering money to Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his fellow "Jersey Shore" cast members — so they'll stop wearing the brand on the show.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. says in a news release posted Tuesday that it's concerned that having Sorrentino seen in its clothing could cause "significant damage" to the company's image.

Abercrombie says a connection to The Situation goes against the "aspirational nature" of its brand and may be "distressing" to customers. The Ohio-based retailer says it has offered a "substantial payment" to Sorrentino and producers of the MTV show so he'll wear something else.

The company says it also is making the offer to others in the hard-partying cast.

An MTV spokeswoman did not immediately return messages for comment on Wednesday.