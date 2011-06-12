LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Hollywood's summer box-office streak has cooled a bit with a $37 million opening weekend for J.J. Abrams and Steven Spielberg's sci-fi tale "Super 8."

It was a healthy but unremarkable launch for the adventure centered on teen filmmakers and an alien entity that escapes from a wrecked train.

After a string of blockbuster debuts, Hollywood's overall revenues dipped for the first time in a month.

"Super 8" bumped off the previous weekend's No. 1 movie, the comic-book prequel "X-Men: First Class," which slipped to second-place with $25 million. "First Class" raised its domestic total to $98.9 million.

The weekend's other new wide release, the family flick "Judy Moody and the NOT Bummer Summer," opened weakly at No. 7 with $6.3 million. The movie follows a young girl's wacky summer adventures.