Abrams, Spielberg's 'Super 8' lifts off with $37M
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Hollywood's summer box-office streak has cooled a bit with a $37 million opening weekend for J.J. Abrams and Steven Spielberg's sci-fi tale "Super 8."
It was a healthy but unremarkable launch for the adventure centered on teen filmmakers and an alien entity that escapes from a wrecked train.
After a string of blockbuster debuts, Hollywood's overall revenues dipped for the first time in a month.
"Super 8" bumped off the previous weekend's No. 1 movie, the comic-book prequel "X-Men: First Class," which slipped to second-place with $25 million. "First Class" raised its domestic total to $98.9 million.
The weekend's other new wide release, the family flick "Judy Moody and the NOT Bummer Summer," opened weakly at No. 7 with $6.3 million. The movie follows a young girl's wacky summer adventures.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Dec. 19, 2018 See which stars expanded their families this year