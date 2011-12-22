Entertainment Tonight.

While the hearts of The X Factor viewers raced in anxiety over the show's outcome a much more nerve-wracking situation was taking place backstage.

MORE: SPOILER ALERT! Who Won The X Factor?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a stair riser struck three stagehands just as 50 Cent was to perform.

The news source reports that the paramedics rushed to the scene to treat the injured staffers just off stage. Reportedly two of the stagehands were hit in the head while the other suffered a blow to the elbow.

"I'm fine," one of the injured members was reportedly overheard saying. "On the f--king last night of the show," he added in amazement.

Related stories on ETonline.com:SPOILER ALERT! Who Won 'The X Factor'?

Betty White to Open 'MNF' Season Finale