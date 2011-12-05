SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- The woman accused of burglarizing "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek's hotel room in San Francisco this summer won't face a "three strikes" charge that could have sent her to prison for 25 years to life.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Monday ( http://bit.ly/slZvBh) that District Attorney George Gascon doesn't think the nature of 56-year-old Lucinda Moyers' prior offenses calls for a three-strikes prosecution.

Records show Moyers has been convicted of four burglaries since 1990.

Authorities say she broke into Trebek's room at a downtown San Francisco hotel July 26 and stole a bracelet, purse and wallet with $661 in cash.

The Jeopardy host says he tore his Achilles tendon as he tried to chase Moyers.

Moyers will still be charged with first-degree burglary and could get 30 years if convicted.