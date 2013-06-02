Ace Young marries Diana DeGarmo: all the details!

By Us Weekly

Ace Young and Diana DeGarmo are a Mr. and Mrs.! Young, 35, and DeGarmo, 25, got married on Saturday, June 1, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Bel Air, Calif., a source confirms to Us Weekly.

Young, an "American Idol" season five contestant and DeGarmo, a season three runner-up, started dating while performing in 2010's "Hair" on Broadway. They got engaged during the season 11 "American Idol" season finale in May 2012.

Talking to Us Weekly exclusively about their big day on May 23, DeGarmo and Young shared that their more than 225 guests, including "Idol" alums Elliott Yamin and Michael Johns, will be treated to margarita beers, photo booths and a five-course meal. "We want everybody to have fun, let their guard down," says Young. The pair made sure that their special day will have lots of personal elements to it as well -- including their first song, which they co-wrote together eight months ago, appropriately-titled "I Do."

"We wrote 'I Do,' and the first listen all the way through, we're both looking at the monitor screen, sobbing," Young recalled to Us. "Right when we're done, we look at each other and Diana goes, 'I think this one is...' and I said, 'I know.' It was done."

The pair, who wrote their own vows for the ceremony, told Us of other little details they did to make their big day memorable -- custom-made suits for the groomsmen, white cowboy boots for the bridesmaids, and two five-tier cakes from The Butter End in Santa Monica, Calif. The flavors? Vanilla and Aunt Edie's Banana Chocolate Chip.

DeGarmo wore blue cowboy boots and a Sareh Nouri dress. Details and attire aside, DeGarmo and Young gushed to Us about the love they share for each other -- and why their love is forever. "We're kind of like the yin and yang," DeGarmo reveals. Young adds, "We are best friends. And we're also extremely quirky and that's a side that a lot of people don't know unless they know us. We're big dorks."

