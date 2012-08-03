The Wolverine is back!

Hugh Jackman stepped out onto the set of the upcoming X-Men movie, The Wolverine. Reprising his role as the Logan/the Wolverine himself, Jackman, 43, brought back his long shaggy hair and beard on the Syndey, Australia set Friday.

Dressed in a fur-lined brown coat, hoodie and jeans, Jackman kept his buff bod covered up (and a scowl on his face) for the scene.

The Wolverine, a sequel to X-Men Origin - Wolverine, takes the Wolverine to Japan where he trains with a samurai warrior.

In the October 2011 issue of Men's Fitness, Jackman admitted that maintaining his super-fit physique for the Wolverine role can be challenging.

"I don't really enjoy training. People say it's addictive, but I'm like, 'Not so much,'" he explained. "If I weren't getting paid or didn't have a character like Wolverine to maintain, I would just be a tall, lean, fit guy."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ack! Hugh Jackman Has Long, Scraggly Hair and Beard on X-Men Set