Actor Charlie Sheen gives $1M to troops, USO
NEW YORK (AP) -- Charlie Sheen's anger issues will soon be helping soldiers.
The actor announced Monday that he'll donate at least $1 million to the USO in what is among the largest single donations ever given to the troop morale-boosting organization.
Sheen says he'll donate 1 percent of profits from his new FX show "Anger Management" to the group, known for sending entertainers to lighten the hearts of troops. He'll give a minimum of $1 million with no cap on the final amount.
Sheen's donation will be used as part of an ongoing campaign to help injured troops. Says the comedian: "It's an honor for me to be able to give back to these men and women of the military who have done so much for all of us."
