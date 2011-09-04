Glee, indeed!

Actor Cheyenne Jackson married his longtime partner, physicist Monte Lapka, on Saturday.

The handsome "Glee" and "30 Rock" star, 36, made the announcement on Twitter, accompanied by a photo of the happy couple on the beach.

"It's official, after 11 years together, Zora's no longer a bastard," Jackson wrote. The NYC-based couple share a daughter, Zora, and took advantage of New York state's recent legalization of same sex marriage to make their union official. "Married the best man I've ever known."

Back in the fall, before the landmark marriage bill was passed in the Empire State, Jackson (who plays villainous Vocal Adrenaline coach Dustin on "Glee" and Danny Baker on "30 Rock") told WNBC New York about his dream wedding, which seemed to mirror the stunning casual TwitPic he posted Saturday.

"Something small. My dream wedding involves just close friends and good music," the Broadway veteran mused.

"And we'll both be in tuxes. Unfortunately, nobody's going to be wearing a dress, but that's okay, too...Our dog would be there. Our dog, our daughter, Zora. ... Pretty boring, but something just nice and on the beach."