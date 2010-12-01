GARLAND, Texas (AP) -- Actor Chuck Norris played a Texas Ranger on television for years. Now he's going to become one in real life.

On Thursday, Texas Gov. Rick Perry is scheduled to present the actor and executive director of "Walker, Texas Ranger" with a designation as an honorary member of the famed law enforcement group.

Ceremonies to honor the 70-year-old martial arts star and entertainment action hero, who is known for doing good and going after bad guys and gals in the long-running TV series, will take place at a Texas Rangers office in suburban Dallas.

Perry also will honor the actor's younger brother, 59-year-old stunt coordinator and producer Aaron Norris, as an honorary Texas Ranger.

