It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Glenn Howerton and his wife, Jill Latiano, are expecting their first child. "Check out my beautiful preggers wife, y'all," the 35-year-old actor tweeted Sunday.

Howerton's Sunny in Philadelphia costars, Charlie Day and Mary Elizabeth Ellis, also have a little one on the way. Earlier this month, Day told Us Weekly: "I'm excited! Who wouldn't be excited about being a daddy? Well, maybe a 16-year-old in high school wouldn't be excited, but a 35-year-old man like me is looking forward to something bigger than myself."

