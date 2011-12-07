Hollywood lost another star.

Harry Morgan, best known for his role as Colonel Potter in M*A*S*H, died Wednesday in L.A., the New York Times confirms. He was 96 years old.

Morgan, who'd recently been treated for pneumonia, was on M*A*S*H from 1975 to 1983. He was also known for his roles on Dragnet (from 1967 to 1970) and The Richard Boone Show (1963-1965). Throughout his lifetime, he acted in more than 100 movies.

According to the New York Times, Morgan's first wife, Eileen Detchon, died in 1985 after 45 years of marriage. He remarried in 1986 and is survived by wife Barbara Bushman, three sons from his first marriage and and eight grandchildren.

Despite his prolific appearances in TV and film, Morgan never sat down to be interviewed for a talk show. His son explained to the New York Times: "Appearing on a talk show to focus on himself because he was Harry Morgan was not nearly as natural as appearing in a role as Pete Porter or Bill Gannon or Colonel Potter, or as the cowboy drifter who wandered into town with Henry Fonda and got wrapped up in a vigilante brigade in 'Ox-Bow Incident.'"

