LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Isaiah Washington's landlord has started an eviction procedure against the former "Grey's Anatomy" star, claiming he owes $100,000 in rent.

Documents filed in Santa Monica, Calif., on Tuesday claim that Washington and his wife have fallen behind on their $20,000 a month payments on a home in the Venice area of Los Angeles.

The complaint filed by Sandalwood Properties states the Washingtons have not paid rent since November.

A phone message left with Washington's agent was not immediately returned.

The 45-year-old actor lost his role on "Grey's Anatomy" in 2007 after using an anti-gay slur at the Golden Globe Awards. He has since appeared in a handful of episodes in other TV series.

The filing was first reported by RadarOnline.com.