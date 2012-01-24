LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A family spokesman says actor James Farentino, who appeared in dozens of movies and television shows, has died in a Los Angeles hospital. He was 73.

Family spokesman Bob Palmer says Farentino died of heart failure after a long illness at Cedars-Sinai Hospital on Tuesday.

Farentino starred alongside Kirk Douglas and Martin Sheen in a 1980 science fiction film "The Final Countdown."

Farentino also starred opposite Patty Duke in 1969's "Me, Natalie."

He also had recurring roles on "Dynasty," "Melrose Place," "The Bold Ones: The Lawyers" and "ER," playing the estranged father to George Clooney's character.

A four-time divorcee, Farentino's tumultuous personal life made headlines, too.

In March 1994 he pleaded no contest to stalking his ex-girlfriend Tina Sinatra, daughter of Frank Sinatra.