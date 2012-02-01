WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) -- Actor John Travolta plans to donate a jet plane to a museum in central Georgia.

Robins Air Force Base spokeswoman Chrissy Miner says the actor will donate a G-2 Gulfstream executive jet to the Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame at the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins.

Museum officials say Travolta, who is a pilot, is donating the plane in honor of his son Jett, who died in 2009.

Miner tells the Telegraph newspaper in Macon that the plane is now in central Georgia. Plans call for the jet to be used as a display for an upcoming air show planned for April.