Former child star Luke Bigham has been arrested and charged with domestic violence following a fight with his mother.

The "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" actor was taken into custody by police in Trussville, Alabama on Tuesday night after allegedly pushing his mom down a flight of stairs.

As of Wedsnesday afternoon, the 20-year-old was being held in Trussville City Jail on $1,000 bond.

The arrest marks Bigham's second in recent weeks -- he is also facing a count of reckless driving relating to a five-car pile up in Trussville on June 4, when he was allegedly caught speeding before smashing into another vehicle. He is due to appear in court to answer to that charge on July 11 if he has not been released on bond, according to CNN.

Bigham rose to fame in 2006 when he played a 10-year-old version of Will Ferrell's title character in "Taladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby."

He has also appeared in two episodes of the comedy series "Eastbound and Down."