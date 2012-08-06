LOS ANGELES (AP) -- "The Green Mile" star Michael Clarke Duncan remains hospitalized in Los Angeles more than three weeks after suffering a heart attack.

RELATED: Hospitalized 'Green Mile' star 'looking good,' says co-star

Publicist Joy Fehily said in a brief email statement Monday that the 54-year-old actor "was just moved from the intensive care unit, but remains hospitalized" following his July 13 heart attack.

RELATED: Johnny Depp's Mom in Hospital

"His family are firm believers in the power of prayer and have asked that you keep him in yours during this time," the statement said. No further information was available on Duncan's condition.

RELATED: Tara Reid Hospitalized

Besides "The Green Mile," the actor's film credits include "The Scorpion King," "Armageddon," "Breakfast of Champions," "The Whole Nine Yards" and "Sin City."