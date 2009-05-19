LITCHFIELD, Conn. (AP) -- Actor Rip Torn has been given probation in a drunken driving case in Connecticut.

The 78-year-old Salisbury resident was approved Tuesday for admission into an alcohol education program. The judge says Torn must be retested for his driver's license because of his severe hearing impairment. The actor will still be allowed to drive.

Torn was arrested near his home in December while driving a car with a Christmas tree tied to the top. He pleaded not guilty in January to drunken driving.

He qualified for the program even though he has two previous drunken driving arrests in New York.

Torn has appeared on the TV comedy "30 Rock" and has starred in the "Men in Black" movies.

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com