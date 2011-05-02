Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. is a dad again. He and his wife welcomed their first child together on Sunday.

Sobato and his wife Cheryl Moana Maria celebrated the arrival of baby Antonio Kamakanaalohamaikalani Harvey Sabato III.

Sabato's representative tells People.com, "Antonio and Cheryl are both well and couldn't be happier about the new addition to their family."

The actor already has two children - Jack, 16, with "Sideways" actress Virginia Madsen and Mina, seven, with ex-girlfriend Kristin Rossetti.

