NEW YORK (AP) --

Court records show actor Stephen Baldwin is millions of dollars in debt and has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

A filing Tuesday in federal court in New York shows that Baldwin owes $1.2 million in two mortgages on a property about 30 miles north of New York City valued at $1.1 million. The document shows he also owes more than $1 million in taxes and has about $70,000 in credit card debt.

His wife, Kennya Baldwin, is also named in the filing.

Baldwin's lawyer, Bruce Weiner, did not immediately return a message left for him late Tuesday.

Baldwin has appeared in several films including "The Usual Suspects." Last month, he left the Costa Rican set of the NBC show "I'm a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!" after he said he got more than 125 insect bites in eight days.

