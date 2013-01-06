Entertainment Tonight

Actor Thomas Gibson, star of CBS show "Criminal Minds," was arrested early Sunday morning in downtown Los Angeles on suspicion of DUI, according to CBS2 Los Angeles.

CBS2 reports that Gibson after he drove through a section of street that was blockaded for a half marathon. He was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI at 1:37 a.m.

Gibson was booked at Los Angeles Central Jail with bail set at $15,000.

The 50-year-old, who also starred in "Dharma & Greg" and "Chicago Hope," has no other known previous arrests.

