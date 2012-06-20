LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A Hollywood actors' union says it's looking into workplace safety issues on the set of Lindsay Lohan's TV movie.

The union declined to provide details Wednesday. But the producer of Lifetime's "Liz & Dick" says a union visit to the production found no workplace violations.

Producer Larry A. Thompson says a SAG-AFTRA representative was on the set Tuesday and was "totally fine with everything."

Thompson says a union representative told him the visit was prompted by tweets and comments in the media, not by complaints from guild members. There was no immediate guild confirmation.

Production of the film, starring Lohan as Elizabeth Taylor, drew scrutiny after Lohan was treated for exhaustion and tweeted that she had worked 85 hours in four days.