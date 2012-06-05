LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Los Angeles prosecutors have charged actress Amanda Bynes with driving under the influence roughly two months after authorities say she grazed a sheriff's patrol car in an early morning accident.

The 26-year-old will be arraigned Wednesday morning in Beverly Hills but doesn't have to attend the hearing. Instead, she can have a lawyer enter a plea.

Bynes was arrested April 6 after authorities say she scraped a patrol car making a turn.

The misdemeanor complaint filed Tuesday alleges she refused to take a test at the time that could've determined whether she was drunk or under the influence of drugs. Because of her refusal, authorities may suspend her driver's license for a year.

Her publicist, Melissa Raubvogel, didn't immediately return an email.

Bynes appeared in the Nickelodeon series "What I Like About You" and the film "Easy A."