Actress Paz de la Huerta has admitted harassing an erstwhile reality TV figure in a New York City bar confrontation.

Authorities say the fight was laced with ill will about their respective claims to fame.

The "Boardwalk Empire" actress says she is "extremely glad this is over" after pleading guilty Thursday to harassment. It's a violation, akin to a traffic ticket.

She'll have to complete a day of community service and 12 weeks of alcohol counseling.

De la Huerta admitted she threatened to hit Samantha Swetra in March at a chic bar. Swetra appeared on the MTV reality series "The City."

Prosecutors have said de la Huerta told police Swetra was a "fake actress," while she was a real one.