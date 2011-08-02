NEW YORK (AP) -- A New York landlord is suing Faye Dunaway, claiming the actress' rent-stabilized apartment is not her primary residence.

The suit also names the actress' son, Liam Dunaway O'Neill, as a subtenant of the Manhattan apartment.

RELATED: Will and Jada Smith Show Off Their Home in Architectural Digest

The New York Times says the housing court suit was filed Tuesday.

The suit says the "Bonnie & Clyde" actress owns a house in West Hollywood, Calif., and has her voter and car registrations there.

Rent stabilization rules require tenants to use those apartments as a primary residence, not a second home.

RELATED: Read More About Faye Dunaway on MSN

The suit says she pays $1,048 for the one-bedroom walk-up. The Times says similar apartments in that neighborhood rent for about twice that.

The 70-year-old actress and her son didn't return calls seeking comment, and the landlord's lawyer declined to comment.