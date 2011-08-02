Actress Faye Dunaway named in New York eviction lawsuit
NEW YORK (AP) -- A New York landlord is suing Faye Dunaway, claiming the actress' rent-stabilized apartment is not her primary residence.
The suit also names the actress' son, Liam Dunaway O'Neill, as a subtenant of the Manhattan apartment.
RELATED: Will and Jada Smith Show Off Their Home in Architectural Digest
The New York Times says the housing court suit was filed Tuesday.
The suit says the "Bonnie & Clyde" actress owns a house in West Hollywood, Calif., and has her voter and car registrations there.
Rent stabilization rules require tenants to use those apartments as a primary residence, not a second home.
RELATED: Read More About Faye Dunaway on MSN
The suit says she pays $1,048 for the one-bedroom walk-up. The Times says similar apartments in that neighborhood rent for about twice that.
The 70-year-old actress and her son didn't return calls seeking comment, and the landlord's lawyer declined to comment.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 11 hours ago These are the stars we lost in 2018