Caught in a bad romance.

Actress Alex Stebbins says she lost her boyfriend when his super-famous ex-girlfriend, Lady Gaga, re-entered his life and stole him back.

Stebbins, 21, tells the New York Post that she and bartender-drummer Luc Carl, 29, had been together for about a year after meeting in August 2009.

But when Lady Gaga (real name: Stefani Germanotta), 24, heard about her ex's new love, she started calling and texting Carl, Stebbins claims.

"It was really hard to be with someone who has a really famous ex-girlfriend who would stop at nothing to get him back," Stebbins told the Post.

Gaga finally begged Carl to take her back last June, and he agreed.

Stebbins didn't bother trying to win him back despite their "perfect relationship."

"I wasn't going to go toe to toe with Lady Gaga, because that's like fighting Jesus," Stebbins said. "She's the most powerful woman in the world, and there's no winning."

Reps for the singer and her on-again beau had no comment.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Photos: Lady Gaga

Get all of the details on Gaga's music career

Find out which politicians' kids love to go wild

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: On-again couples

PHOTOS: Lady Gaga's totally insane style

PHOTOS: How to outfit your home Lady Gaga-style