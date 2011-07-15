SYDNEY (AP) -- British actress Googie Withers, a Hollywood golden age staple best known for her appearance in Alfred Hitchcock's "The Lady Vanishes," has died at her home in Australia. She was 94.

Born Georgette Lizette Withers in what was then British India, she was given her lifetime nickname by her Indian nanny.

She was a dancer in a West End production in London when she was offered work in 1935 as a film extra in "The Girl in the Crowd."

Withers appeared in dozens of films in the 1930s and 40s, but was probably best known for her role as Blanche in "The Lady Vanishes" playing opposite Margaret Lockwood and Michael Redgrave.

Her last role was in the 1996 Australian movie "Shine," for which Geoffrey Rush won an Oscar.