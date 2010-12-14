Jennifer Connelly has a baby on the way!

The actress -- who just celebrated her 40th birthday over the weekend -- announced to Usmagazine.com that she and actor husband Paul Bettany, 39, are expecting a little one.

Jennifer and Paul have a 7-year-old son Stellan and Jennifer has a 13-year-old son Kai from her previous marriage to photographer David Dugan. The 'He's Just Not That Into You' actress married Paul in 2003.

