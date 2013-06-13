PARIS (AP) — Actress Scarlett Johansson is suing a French publishing house over a novel that uses her name and image and explores the challenges of being beautiful.

The JC Lattes publishing house said Friday that a lawsuit was filed last week about Gregoire Delacourt's book "The First Thing We Look At."

JC Lattes spokeswoman Emmanuelle Allibert says the publishing house's lawyers are preparing to respond to the court. Allibert says the book is entirely fiction and is about a character who looks like Johansson, not Johansson herself.

Johansson's French lawyer Vincent Toledano said in a statement to The Associated Press that Johansson is protesting the use of her name and image for "mercantile" purposes, and accuses the book of invading her privacy.