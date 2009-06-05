LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Lori Petty is facing two drunken driving charges.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office says the 45-year-old "Tank Girl" actress was charged Friday with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence with injuries stemming from a May 30 arrest.

Petty was arrested after allegedly hitting a skateboarder with her car in the city's Venice Beach area.

Spokesman Frank Mateljan (mah-TELL'-jen) says the actress was also charged with driving without proof of insurance. She is set to be arraigned June 25.

Petty's film credits include "Point Break," "Tank Girl" and "A League of Their Own." It could not immediately be determined Friday whether Petty retains a lawyer or professional representative.