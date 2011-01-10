Get ready to say bonjour to another little one: French actress Marion Cotillard is going to become a mom!

The Oscar-winning star, 35, will welcome her first child with longtime love Guillaume Canet, her rep confirms to UsMagazine.com exclusively.

It will be the first child for Cotillard and her actor-director beau of three years. The duo first worked together in the 2003 French film "Love Me if You Dare."

The actress, who recently appeared in "Inception" and won an Academy Award playing singer Edith Piaf in 2007's "La Vie en Rose," can be seen on-screen later this year in Woody Allen's romantic comedy "Midnight in Paris" and Steven Soderbergh's "Contagion."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

See which celebs welcomed babies into their families in 2010

Find out what the best things to wear while pregnant are

Learn all about 'Inception' on MSN

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest moms

PHOTOS: Who else is expecting?

PHOTOS: Adorable A-list babies