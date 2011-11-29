Baby on board!

Marley Shelton is pregnant with her second child, the actress' rep confirms to Us Weekly.

The 37-year-old Scream 4 star and her producer hubby Beau Flynn are parents to a 2-year-old daughter, West, and expecting their second baby in the spring.

In addition to Scream 4, Shelton has been in Harry's Law, The Mighty Macs, The Eleventh Hour and W.

