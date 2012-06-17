"Jumping the Broom" actress Meagan Good is officially a married woman!

The 30-year-old beauty, who stars in NBC series "Infamous," a BermanBraun production, and appears in Showtime's "Californication," walked down the aisle Saturday with DeVon Franklin in Malibu, Calif., her rep confirms to Us Weekly.

Good was a "gorgeous bride," a source tells Us. "[It was] an enchanting wedding."

Franklin, 33, an executive at Sony Pictures Entertainment who moonlights as a 7th Day Adventist preacher, proposed to his love last March in Los Angeles.

Two months after getting engaged, Good opened up to Complex magazine about the qualities she looks for in her perfect mate.

"It would take someone who is spiritual and loves God. Someone who respects my mind and what I have to offer besides my physical appearance," she told the magazine. "Someone who actually loves other people and is connected to my destiny. This person has to be walking down the same path as I and want the same thing out of life."

Good and Franklin first met six years ago when discussing a film project. They went on their first date after working together on 2011's "Jumping the Broom."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Actress Meagan Good Marries DeVon Franklin

