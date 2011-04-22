NEW YORK (AP) -- First she was arrested. Now actress Paz de la Huerta has been sued by a former reality TV figure she's accused of attacking in a swanky New York City bar.

Samantha Swetra's lawsuit says she was "maliciously assaulted, beaten and battered" by the "Boardwalk Empire" actress March 20. The suit was filed Friday.

De la Huerta's lawyer says she'll tell her side of the story in court, with "the real facts."

De la Huerta has been charged with assault. Authorities say she punched Swetra in the face and hurled a glass that left cuts in Swetra's leg. They were at a bar at the trendy Standard Hotel.

De la Huerta plays a lead character's girlfriend in the HBO series. Swetra appeared on the MTV reality series "The City."