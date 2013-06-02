Actress Pia Zadora arrested on domestic battery
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Singer-actress Pia Zadora has been arrested on suspicion of domestic battery and coercion after a disturbance at her Las Vegas home.
The 61-year-old Zadora was booked Saturday into the Clark County Detention Center and released after posting $4,000 bail.
She was arrested about 11 a.m., some six hours after police responded to a disturbance call at her home.
Police declined to release the name of the victim and other details, saying further information would be released Monday.
Zadora has been married to her third husband, Las Vegas police detective Michael Jeffries, since 2005. The couple met after Zadora contacted police to report a stalking incident.
After working as a child actress on Broadway, she appeared in various movies. When her film career failed to take off, she became a singer of popular standards.
