LAS VEGAS (AP) — Singer-actress Pia Zadora was arrested at her Las Vegas home over the weekend over a rapidly escalating attempt to impose a bedtime on her teenage son.

A police report released Monday says the disturbance began with her attempt to hustle the 16-year-old boy to bed so she could get some rest.

The document says the one-time blond bombshell turned a watering hose on her son and scratched her husband's face when he tried to stop her. When her son called 911, she tried to rip the phone from his hands.

Zadora told police she thought he was calling the authorities to avoid his bedtime.

___

Hannah Dreier can be reached at http://twitter.com/hannahdreier