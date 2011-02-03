Sister, Sister star Tia Mowry can finally start painting her nursery blue: she's going to have a boy!

Less than a month after the actress -- who acted opposite her identical twin, Tamera, on the '90s sitcom and now stars on BET's The Game -- first told UsMagazine.com she was expecting a child with her husband Cory Hardrict, the couple revealed their baby's gender to Just Jared.

"Tia and I are very excited to be bringing life into this world," Hardrict, 31, says. "Just thinking about my child coming here brings a tear to my eyes and I will try to be the best father in the universe!"

The baby will be the first child for Tia, 32, and her hubby of two years, and the pregnancy will be documented by the Style Network for a show to air later this year.

"We are both so excited to be parents," the couple told Us in a statement. "We have been wanting this a long time!"

