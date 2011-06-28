UsMagazine -- "Sister, Sister" star Tia Mowry is officially a mom!

The actress and her husband of two years, Cory Hardrict, welcomed a son Tuesday in Los Angeles, her rep confirms exclusively to Us Weekly.

He is the first child for the 32-year-old actress, who starred opposite her identical twin, Tamera, on the '90s sitcom and now appears on BET's "The Game." Mowry's pregnancy, revealed exclusively to Us in January, was documented by the Style Network for a show to air later this year.

"We are both so excited to be parents," the couple told Us in a statement when they revealed Mowry was expecting. "We have been wanting this a long time!"

"Battle: Los Angeles" actor Hardrict has done all he can to pamper his wife as they prepared for their son's arrival.

"He cooks for me every day," Mowry told Us. "My doctor said I'm gaining too much weight, but Cory says, 'It's for the baby!' It's really sweet."

Adds the new daddy: "Just thinking about my child coming here brings a tear to my eyes and I will try to be the best father in the universe!"

