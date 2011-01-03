Vivica A. Fox is off the market!

The former "Curb Your Enthusiasm" actress, 46, got engaged to Atlanta club promoter Omar "Slim" White over the holidays, the actress' rep confirms to the New York Post's Page Six.

White, 27, reportedly popped the question on December 26 with an eight carat ring while the two were staying at the Ritz Carlton in South Beach, Fla.

Fox showed off her brand new bling when the couple, who have been dating for just over a year, hit up LeBron James' 26th birthday party at Coco de Ville at The Gansevoort in Miami Beach, Fla. on Thursday.

This will be Fox's second marriage; she wed singer Christopher Harvest in 1998, though they divorced four years later.

