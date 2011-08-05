LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Actress Annette Charles, perhaps best-known for her role as Cha Cha DiGregorio in "Grease," has died. She was 63.

Her agent Derek Maki confirms she died Wednesday night. A longtime friend, Los Angeles Councilman Tom LaBonge, says she died in Los Angeles after a battle with cancer.

Her death comes a little more than two months after the death of "Grease" actor Jeff Conaway, whose character Kenickie was Cha Cha's date at the school dance.

Besides "Grease," Charles appeared on many television shows during the 1970s and early 1980s, including "Barnaby Jones," "The Bionic Woman," "Magnum, P.I.," "Bonanza," "The Mod Squad," "Gunsmoke" and "The Flying Nun."

Born Annette Cardona, she became a speech professor under that name at California State University, Northridge.