SEATTLE (AP) -- An anonymous actress who sued Amazon.com and its Internet Movie Database for revealing her age has revealed her identity.

It's Huong Hoang of Texas, who may be better known by her stage name, Junie Hoang. She has appeared in such films as "Gingerdead Man 3: Saturday Night Cleaver" and "Hoodrats 2: Hoodrat Warriors."

The actress filed a million-dollar claim against Amazon, saying the company mined her IMDb account information to learn her advanced age, which is 40, and then posted it on her profile — causing her offers for roles to dry up. Last month a federal judge in Seattle ordered the lawsuit dismissed, saying she had no grounds to proceed with an anonymous complaint.

Hoang refiled her lawsuit Friday under her real name.