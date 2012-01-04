Associated Press -- Zooey Deschanel has filed for divorce from her rocker husband of two years.

The actress filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Dec. 27, from Ben Gibbard, citing irreconcilable differences. The former couple announced they had broken up in November.

The 31-year-old actress stars in the Fox sitcom "New Girl" and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her performance. Gibbard is the lead singer of the rock band Death Cab for Cutie, which released the album "Codes and Keys" in May.

Deschanel and Gibbard were married in September 2009 and have no children together.

Deschanel's publicist has said that the couple's split was "amicable."

