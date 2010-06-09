By Melissa Hunter

Between his podcasts and his days on "The Man Show" and "Loveline," no one can deny that Adam Carolla is the everyman's man. His new campaign for Klondike capitalizes on his manly status by setting out the Everyman Challenge to see what dudes would do for a Klondike bar. We got a chance to chat with the man himself, and he talked about the Dr. Drew/Lindsay Lohan drama, his "DWTS" days, and, of course, ice cream. Check out highlights from our interview below.

Wonderwall: What's your take on the Dr. Drew and Lindsay Lohan feud?

Adam Carolla: Well, I mean obviously the girl has problems and Drew in his own way is trying to help. I don't know what the big deal is. As a doctor, he's an addiction medicine specialist. A board certified physician. She's obviously going through some growing pains. I don't see what the big uproar is for. I don't understand what's up with our society. As a doctor he's not allowed to his opinions? … It could possibly save her life. So why are we tearing Dr. Drew a new one? That being said, I don't like the man.

RELATED VIDEO: Dr. Drew apologizes to Lindsay at the MTV Movie Awards

Wonderwall: Do you and [Jimmy] Kimmel hang out and do macho stuff together?

AC: Yeah I see Jimmy quite a bit and I see Drew quite a bit. I'm actually proud that me and my partners have maintained such close relationships even in the face of their incredible success. Yeah I'm real happy for them and their 19 TV shows.

Wonderwall: So what would you do for a Klondike bar anyway?

AC: I did my Klondike commercial essentially and we just had to keep wrapping and I just kept eating them. And most of the time when people take a bite out of a chicken and go ummmm tasty. At a certain point they start spitting it into a bucket because they get nauseated. But I ate 15 Klondike bars while we were shooting my Everyman Challenge.

Wonderwall: Do your kids have access to unlimited Klondike bars?

AC: Well, I built them essentially a fort made of Klondike bars that's not going to make it through the summer I got to tell you. Because once the temperature gets above 65 or 70, the fort's coming down.

RELATED: Check out our field guide to late night hosts

Wonderwall: I hear the twins had a birthday this week. Happy birthday to them. What did you guys do to celebrate?

AC: I celebrated my kids' birthday by getting a ride and going to the airport to NYC. Daddy's gotta work. I got up in the morning and gave them nice big kisses. We had their birthday on Friday. But I wasn't there for the big presents … We got them one of those battery operated jeeps so they can practice running into people. It comes with an attorney.

Wonderwall: So do you still impress your wife with your dancing with the star moves?

AC: That's all I do. When I get home, I mean soup to nut. Beginning to end. Sunup to sundown. I just go through every dance move I ever did on "Dancing With the Stars." My wife loves it. And non-stop talk about Julianne [Hough].

RELATED VIDEO: See Julianne Hough talk about her new video series

Wonderwall: Do you feel like you launched her career?

AC: Yeah. I mean if you ask her, she'll tell you she wouldn't be anything without me. You know those four glorious weeks dancing with me on "DWTS." It pretty much made her career. As an individual and as a woman. And not in a sexual way, but in a very deep and meaningful way.

Wonderwall: Who would you put on "DWTS?"

AC: Howard Stern would be nice to watch. I think Madeleine Albright would be an interesting contender on "Dancing With the Stars." I think John Wayne would be pretty cool, but I guess that won't work. I would say the Menendez brothers on there. Lyle or Kenny. I forget what the other one's name is. Get 'em furloughed from the joint, let them do "Dancing With the Stars," and then back to the joint. I mean, you'd watch, wouldn't you?